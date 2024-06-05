House of the Dragon season 2 spoilers: Olivia Cooke talks scale

Are you ready to see House of the Dragon finally arrive after such a long wait? Well, there are big things ahead, especially for Alicent Hightower.

From our vantage point, Olivia Cooke’s character had easily one of the more complicated story arcs of anyone in the first season. You saw the early days of her relationship with Rhaenyra, but also at the same time how so much of it fell apart. Now, she is firmly a main player in the Greens as the Dance with Dragons looms, putting her in opposition with her former best friend.

It has absolutely been out there for a while that season 2 will be larger in scale than the first go-around, but isn’t it equally nice to hear that from Cooke herself? Just see what she had to say on the subject in an interview with Deadline:

“We know the characters inside out, and we’re sort of going back home, in a way … We’re not afraid of the text or afraid of the big sets that are sort of home away from home … That was huge for me. I went to Spain. I went to Wales and I went to Surrey. I’m excited for people to see me out of the castle.”

So what will Alicent be doing out of the castle? Well, a big part of it is probably going to be tied to her and the Greens working to solidify their own position in Westeros moving forward. War will be a theme for the season, but so will politics. If there is a way to prevent bloodshed, you do still have to hope for it.

Now, let’s just hope that the story lives up to not just the hype, but also the long hype of almost two years…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

