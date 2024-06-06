Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere: Watch now for free

Just mere hours removed from the premiere of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 over on Paramount+, the streamer has done a surprising thing. After all, they have put the entirety of the premiere episode online for fans to watch!

Given that there are two episodes that have launched the new season today, this is clearly a calculated move to get viewers addicted to the show all over again. It has been a long time since the end of the first season; not only that, but clearly Paramount is happy with the end product they have. They want viewers to see it and by virtue of that, are willing to do more or less whatever they can to make it happen.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full premiere in its entirety — which includes a proper introduction to the Gold Star case and how season 1 Big Bad Elias Voit is going to be a possible asset. That does not mean that the BAU are going to want to work with them, but will they have that much of a choice?

After all, remember this: While Emily Prentiss may have a lot of power within the FBI, at the same time there are still people she has to answer to. On some level, that could end up being a significant part of the narrative moving forward, and we are more than prepared for that.

One other thing to remember here…

Well, the series has already been renewed for a season 3! This means that there is a huge investment here in working in order to ensure that the show remains successful. If putting the full premiere online encourages more people to subscribe to Paramount+ in the weeks ahead, you can consider this to be an overwhelming success.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

