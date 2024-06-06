Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, 6/6?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? To go along with that, what else can be said about both SVU and Organized Crime? These are three shows that all have a big audience, and we’re happy to know that they all have a future.

Alas, here is where the bad news comes into play: We’re going to be waiting for a long time to see said futures play out all across the board. There are no new episodes for any of these shows tonight. Beyond just that, the wait is going to last until at least the fall. Both the flagship show and SVU should be back this fall; meanwhile, the future for Organized Crime is a little bit trickier. Just remember for a moment here that the series is heading to Peacock, and its schedule could be rather different moving forward.

So when is more information going to be out there on all of these shows? Let’s just say that a certain amount of patience is going to be required, and for good reason. After all, filming will not officially begin until mid-summer, and there is no real reason for anyone to give a plethora of information away until that.

Of course, there are a lot of questions that these shows need to answer. Take on Law & Order itself — is someone new going to be joining the team? Meanwhile, on SVU you also have to wonder whether or not you’re going to see more of Amanda Rollins, something that Mariska Hargitay has fought for personally.

It also would not be a big shock if there were some potential crossovers coming up here. Just remember that over the past year, schedules were a little limited due to the strikes; there is room now for it all to change.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

