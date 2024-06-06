Fallout season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Is there something more that can be said about a Fallout season 2 at some point between now and the end of June?

It is crazy to think here, in general, just how much the Ella Purnell – Walton Goggins series has taken much of the television world by storm over the past few months. There were fans of the video games excited to watch and yet, success was still far from guaranteed. Luckily, both fans old and new came on board the series and embraced it fully. This is the sort of thing that has to make you all the more optimistic that season 2 will be every bit as good.

If there is a problem here, it is simply this: Having to wait for it. Remember that at the time of this writing, nothing has been confirmed in regards to when the next season will air … and nor will that happen for some time. Filming has yet to even begin! That is the first thing that needs to be taken care of here and after that, a number of other things can be examined a little bit more closely. The only news regarding the show you could get this month is something related to filming dates.

Let’s go ahead and take things a step further here, shall we? At this point, it would be a surprise if there was an official premiere date revealed next June. There’s a good chance that the next batch of episodes does not premiere until late 2025 or, more than likely, early 2026. A lot of Prime Video shows do have this sort of epic wait between seasons. Take what we tend to see for The Boys, or what is happening leading up to the next chapter of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The only thing that we’d say with certainty now is that season 2 could lead more on the source material — how can it not, given that sight we saw of New Vegas at the end of the season 1 finale?

