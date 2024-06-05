Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date: June update

Where do things stand as of June 2024 when it comes to a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2? The series is 100% coming back, and that is your starting-off point. It is a relief to not be concerned about that; instead, we can all collectively focus on a ton of other questions.

Take, for starters, when some news will start to trickle in on the project. There are rumors already that the next season will start filming this summer, but that has not been confirmed. We imagine that there is a chance that new cast members will surface, plus also nods and tie-ins to some other parts of the Monsterverse, as well. The first season of the show did a great job of incorporating elements for diehard fans, but also still presenting a story that could be unique in its own right.

Also, that Godzilla cameo in the season 1 finale? Fantastic, and exactly what a lot of people out there were hoping to see.

Now, if you are hoping for any sort of premiere date news on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters this month, let’s just say this: It’s not happening. We’ll consider ourselves fortunate if there is some larger updates on the future of the series moving into this time next year. This show takes a long time to make and beyond just that, you have to consider post-production and timing, as well. Late 2025 or early 2026 feel like the most realistic windows for a show like this, and there are other factors to consider, as well — including whether or not the studio will want to time things out in order to promote some feature films, as well.

Now, let’s just hope that the series does end up living up to the hype. Sure, that can be a great thing, but it also does signal a certain level of expectation that needs to be reached at some point.

What do you most want to see moving into Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

