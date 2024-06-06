Evil season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Speaking clearly?

As you prepare to see Evil season 4 episode 4 on Paramount+ next week, what sort of craziness is going to be in front of us?

Well, we suppose that there’s something quite exciting (and even nostalgic?) about the idea that an exorcism is actually going to be the focus of a story again. This is one of the main building blocks of this show, so absolutely, we don’t mind whenever the series does want to lean more in this direction. It certainly won’t be the only thing that you see over the course of the hour, mostly because of everything we just saw in episode 3. After all, the baby is now out there! Clearly, the writers plus showrunners Robert and Michelle King wanted to ensure that there was plenty of time to give the newborn the spotlight, mostly because there is also a lot to say when it comes to life after the fact.

Also, doesn’t it feel like there is a pretty good chance that you are going to be seeing Leland struggle with the fact that this is, in actuality, a baby. Whatever bold and dangerous prophecies are out there does not change this oh-so-simple fact.

To get a few more details now on what is to come, go ahead and see the full Evil season 4 episode 4 synopsis:

A couple seeking an exorcism are plagued by a demon that thrives on taking away the ability to speak clearly, and its influence spreads to the team. Andy is pushed to deadly measures and Andrea confronts a new demon attached to Father Ignatius.

When it comes to the Andy story…

Well, let’s just say that we feel for him. This is, after all, a pretty brutal situation given that he is not himself, and cannot think for himself at the same exact time. If there is a storyline this season that could have a potentially-dark destiny more so than any other, this is probably it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

