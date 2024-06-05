Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 3 renewal: A June 2024 update

With us now firmly into the month of June, is there something more to hope for when it comes to a Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2?

Now, it’s worth noting that on paper, it is easy to argue that there was a somewhat complete story for the David Oyelowo series. However, at the same time it didn’t necessarily go through the remainder of Bass’ life. There is more story that could be told here on paper, and it is largely just a matter of whether or not Oyelowo, showrunner Chad Feehan, and executive producer Taylor Sheridan want to run things back. It feels like the first season was successful enough on Paramount+ for more to be produced … it’s mostly just a matter of whether or not it will.

For now, let’s just say that another season is very-much possible; or, there is a chance that the parties involved turn Lawmen into an anthology show with a different crimefighter every year.

Given everything else happening in the Sheridan umbrella this month (remember that Mayor of Kingstown is currently airing, whereas Yellowstone, Tulsa King, and Lioness are all in production), it would be easy to say that we’re not going to be seeing a renewal anytime soon. We tend to think that a renewal won’t happen until later this summer, if it ever does.

Now that all of that has been said…

There is a chance that a renewal could come out of nowhere, and production could start up sooner than you’d think! This is a situation that we’ve already experienced with Lioness, which started up season 2 shortly after the show was renewed. This suggests that a lot of scripts were prepared before some sort of official renewal came out.

Ultimately, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best here, shall we? This is a world that is important from a historical perspective, but also well-acted from top to bottom.

What would you want to see within a hypothetical Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 3 at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







