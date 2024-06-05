Interview with the Vampire season 2: More on Claudia, Madeleine

There is certainly a lot going on emotionally already on Interview with the Vampire season 2, and that includes what we’ve got for Madeleine and Claudia.

For so much of this season already, what we’ve seen from Claudia can be described in pretty simple terms: She wants to find a place in this world. Doing that is not easy. She’s felt at times like Louis is her close confidante, but she also feels like he’s abandoned her multiple times for Lestat and now Armand. In Madeleine, she’s found someone she can speak to.

So what does Delainey Hayles have to say about the relationship with these characters, and how she and Roxane Duran build the relationship? Here is some of what she had to say to Screen Rant:

Roxane and I were trying to build something beautiful for both of them. I think they’re both in extremely complicated circumstances where they’re both being ostracized by their community, and they see something in each other that’s very pure. They’re kind of floating around each other because they understand that they’re both going through something.

I’m trying not to say too much, but they’re both going through something, and it’s very pure and lovely. I like how the writers interpreted their relationship this season because they kept the bond that they have in the books and the love that they have for each other. It’s a mutual understanding, and I like the way that the script is very direct, but it’s also poetic.

Now, let’s just hope that the emotional connection blossoms … even if there are plenty of concerns we have in the long-term. While book readers may know some of what happened to Claudia already, there’s still plenty of room for mystery for those who are only watching the show. That’s without even getting into Madeleine’s future…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

