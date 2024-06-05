The Irrational season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Where do things stand with The Irrational season 2 as we get deeper into the month of June? More of the Jesse L. Martin series is coming. Not only that, but production is currently underway!

So is there a chance that some more news is going to be revealed from now until the end of the month, especially when it comes to a premiere date? Let’s just say that not only is there a good bit of hope on this at present, there is also precedent — something that feels 100% critical in its own way.

If you have followed broadcast TV for quite some time, then you should know the following — during non-strike years, it has become more traditional for news on premiere dates to come out in late June / early July. This is what feels fair to anticipate when it comes to The Irrational, as well, given that it is currently set to be a part of the NBC fall schedule on a new Tuesday timeslot. To be specific, the plan most likely is for it to return in either late September or early October. Since there are 18 episodes in this season, it would not come as a shock if there is a huge chunk of episodes this fall and then the second half in the winter, which would then leave the door open for another show to take over the timeslot in the spring.

Since so much of the first season was procedural, do not expect too many seismic changes for what lies ahead. In general, our sentiment is that the series is going to be keeping the somewhat procedural form that we saw over the course of the first season. Also, there is that huge cliffhanger that needs to be addressed — what in the world happened to Rose?

