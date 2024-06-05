America’s Got Talent: Ashes & Arrows audition to ‘Born to Love’

Near the start of tonight’s America’s Got Talent audition show, we had a chance to see a group in Ashes & Arrows that mean business. Just from the look alone, it felt like the band could be good.

Then, we had a chance to actually hear them sing their optimistic ballad “Born to Love.” Doing an original song on a show like this is tough, since there’s no guarantee that the judges will like them. The moment that the harmonies echoed across that stage, it was clear what the reaction would be. They are great! Not only that, but they sound different from a lot of other bands out there. You can say that there’s a little bit of folk-rock to their musical sensibility, but they’ve got a lot a little bit of pop in their vocals. It almost feels a little bit like Mumford & Sons meets OneRepublic.

Of course, here is the funny thing: Howie Mandel didn’t love it! He felt like it was really good for a pub band, which once again reaffirms our opinion that for some reason, he really hates original music on this show. These are guys that honestly feel like they could be finalists on America’s Got Talent season 19 in the blink of an eye, given that they feel like the sort of Americana music that a lot of viewers are going to love. They are refreshing, and it certainly feels like they are seasoned and will be able to win over a lot of people the rest of the season.

One last thing we’ll say here is this — there are a lot of seasons where it does feel like the judges are too nice. However, this has to be one of the first times we can remember a judge being overly harsh in an audition for almost no good reason. Why gives there?

