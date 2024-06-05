Squid Game season 2 spoilers: A new Lee Jung-jae tease

With The Acolyte premiering on Disney+ tonight, what better time is there to start looking more and more towards a Squid Game season 2? More of the series is absolutely coming, and it is largely a measure at this point of when it is going to arrive. It does seem like it is still a late 2024 premiere date on Netflix, and that the story for Gi-hun moving forward could be, somehow, crazier than ever.

One thing that is clear is that, based on some of the latest comments from Lee Jung-jae, the story is going to be just as ambitious as ever. Speaking on the subject further to the Radio Times, here is what the actor had to say:

“I think the script for season 2 is even more interesting than season 1, and there is going to be a new set of characters as well. So I think the audience is going to be really excited about it.

“One thing I felt while reading the script is that there is an even deeper emotion that’s discovered within season 2, and also I think the audience will feel like, ‘Where is this story going?’ Because there’s so many twists and turns that happen.”

This season already has a pretty unique premise, at least based on a lot of what we saw at the previous finale. All of a sudden, Gi-hun has seemingly made the decision to infiltrate the Games again, with this time hoping to destroy it somehow. He managed to survive in a way his fellow competitors did not, and he could have easily decided to go away and start anew. He didn’t. He’s now becoming this revolutionary, taking on this case that is significantly greater than himself. There is a fascinating amount of self-sacrifice in here that could be unfold to watch unfold the rest of the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

