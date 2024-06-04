The Witcher season 4 premiere date: A June 2024 update

With us now diving deeper into June 2024, is there more that can be said in regards to The Witcher season 4?

It is hard at this point to put into words the exact amount of pressure that Netflix may be feeling at the moment. After all, the past season of the fantasy epic was somewhat divisive among fans of the source material, and that may temper some excitement for what lies ahead. This is without even mentioning the significant casting change! Liam Hemsworth is now the new Geralt replacing Henry Cavill, and it still remains to be seen how he will play the role.

Can Liam look the part? Sure, but that is just a small piece of the overall puzzle.

In looking more now towards whatever the future here may be, there is a chance that a few announcements could come out over the course of June. However, it is unlikely that many of them will have anything to do with a potential premiere date. There may be new additions to the cast, or locations and/or details that Netflix wants to share.

A start date is almost assuredly six months away from surfacing, if not even longer when you consider the amount of post-production required here. Even if the streamer splits up the upcoming story into parts, the earliest that you should expect to see anything more is moving into the spring of 2025.

Beyond this season…

It has been noted that a season 5 will be coming, but that is probably all you are going to get on it for a rather long time. Filming for it will be especially secretive, in particular if cameras start rolling on major scenes before season 4 airs.

What are you most hoping to see on The Witcher season 4, and when do you think it will debut?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

