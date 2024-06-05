Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 video: Thirsty tweets

With the premiere of Criminal Minds: Evolution coming in just under 24 hours, here is a great opportunity to have a laugh!

If you head over to the show’s official YouTube Channel now, you can see the likes of Paget Brewster, AJ Cook, Joe Mantegna, and other cast members all respond to thirst tweets — this is the sort of thing that never gets old, but it is especially the case when you have actors who are not necessarily familiar with present-day jargon.

While there are several moments in this video that are worth laughter, the one that certainly stands out for now is AJ Cook being called “mother” multiple times and not quite understanding what it means. (Someone get Paget to explain it to her!) Meanwhile, Mantegna has to be told what “AF” means when someone refers to him as “hot AF.” You also get comments in here about Zach Gilford’s smirk and how Luke Alvez may cause people to fall in love with him.

These videos are the sort of thing that help to make Criminal Minds: Evolution an even more fun fandom, mostly because the show itself is so serious and there is something to be said for allowing this cast to show off a different side. Also, it’s a great reminder that Paget in particular is more than qualified to make all of us laugh — just consider the history that she’s had in comedies over the years!

The first two episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution are going to be available at once; following that, the plan will be a weekly rollout. Be prepared for a lot of danger, especially with Gilford back as Elias Voit. He was the main UnSub last season and now, he’s going to be a major asset for the BAU — even if they don’t want it — in their pursuit of the elusive Gold Star.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

