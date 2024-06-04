Blue Bloods season 14 filming: More of the series finale process

Make no mistake — this is a pretty tough time to be a fan of Blue Bloods. There are eight more episodes coming later this year. However, these are the final episodes, culminating in a series finale that could be both emotional and also a celebration of the show in its entirety. There are going to be some highs and lows throughout the final episode, and it also feels like the entire team is going to make things bigger in scale than we’ve seen in some time.

If you missed some recent updates on the finale, it is currently in pre-production — with that, we are getting a sense of some of the locations being used.

In a new post on Instagram, executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor (who also co-wrote the finale) indicates that the Whitestone Bridge (which connects parts of the Bronx to Queens) is one of the places that is being looked at. This may be for a scene that takes place either around it, or with it in the distance.

Given the hype around the final episode, don’t be shocked in the event that there are several iconic New York sights in what is at this point an iconic New York show. The fact that production is still underway could actually be an asset for the Blue Bloods producers — after all, there are fewer network TV shows still filming right now, and that could mean a wider array of locations at their disposal.

Moving into the cast and crew starting work on this final episode, you better believe that things are going to be even more tear-inducing. There is a lot of affection that fans have had for this show the past decade and a half; for those who work behind the scenes, it has been an essential part of their lives.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

