The Outlaws season 4: Show EP on possible future

Following the events of the season 3 finale, it is hard to blame anyone who would want to see The Outlaws season 4 happen. This show is endlessly entertaining and has a lot of great characters — so why wouldn’t you want to see more?

Well, for the time being let’s just say this: Executive producer Stephen Merchant is the sort of person who is fine to walk away from a given project. If he tells whatever story he wants, moving on feels like something he can do without a problem.

With this being said, it doesn’t appear as though Merchant is eager to find his way back to this world for more. Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what he had to say:

“Well, I’d never say never, but certainly I feel like this does conclude very pleasingly … Whenever I finish a project, I’m so burnt out that the idea of returning to that seems impossible to me. But I do like the characters enormously and the world.”

If there is another season at some point…

Odds are, it would not be for quite some time. One of the luxuries that comes with being in British television sometimes is the luxury to come back on your own terms — very rarely are some of these stories milked solely for the sake of doing so.

Rather than make a season 4 of The Outlaws if Merchant really feels like the story is told, the better solution here may simply be allowing him to have another show with a creative story. This would allow for of course more opportunities to explore different subjects — and isn’t there a lot of fun to be had with that? At the very least, we tend to think so.

Do you want to see The Outlaws season 4 at some point down the road?

Or, would you prefer Merchant and company getting the chance to shine with a separate project that is unique in its own way? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







