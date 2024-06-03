The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about The Wheel of Time season 3 over the course of June 2024? Of course, there is a lot to be excited about!

First and foremost, let’s remind you here of the following — this particular batch of episodes is done with production. Not only that, but it’s been that way for a while! We have reached a point now where the real priority is just building towards the premiere and then getting updates here and there in regards to post-production.

Unfortunately, none of this is going to lead to some sort of official update this month, and it feels rather unlikely that something within the vein of a premiere date is going to surface at all. After all, this is a show that almost certainly is not going to be coming back until at least the start of 2025, if not longer than that. A spring or summer premiere date feels a little more likely.

Now if there is a time period to look forward to, it is around Comic-Con in San Diego next month. This is where there could be at least something more said about the future of the Robert Jordan adaptation. Prime Video probably does not feel any pressure to announce something before this, but they have shown a proclivity to use this convention to at least share sneak peeks … even if you are stuck for a long time after to actually see new episodes.

So, for at least the month of June, it feels best to exercise a ton of patience — July could be where things start to change and shift. It may not be substantial, but something it clearly better than nothing, right?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Wheel of Time right now, including why we are stuck waiting as long as we are

What do you most want to see moving into The Wheel of Time season 3 over at Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates that are head.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







