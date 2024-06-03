America’s Got Talent video: Hakuna Matata brings the danger

Tomorrow night will bring another new episode of America’s Got Talent on the air — why not introduce a new act in “Hakuna Matata”?

First of all, we just gotta wonder this: Are we going to see this group actually keep this name? They may have no worries for the rest of their days now … but is that actually going to last?

Well, if you head over to TVLine, you can see a sneak preview now for what lies ahead, one that does feature this group of acrobats showing everything that they can to impress the judges with balance, danger, and of course entertainment value. There have been a number of these acts on the show over the years, but the real thing that helps some of them stand out here is genuine showmanship. You have to remember that this is about more than just your skill — and with a name like Hakuna Matata, we tend to think that a carefree spirit will be a big part of the act.

So what will the challenge be from here?

It is simply that of expectations. Provided of course that this group does end up advancing, everyone will already know that they’re good. From here, this means that you have to elevate and some of something different from the auditions.

We’ve said this before and yet, it is worth repeating — danger acts often don’t get a fair shake on this series. They have to try infinitely harder to get audiences’ favor over the likes of a singer, a magic act, or even an animal act. These are just categories that come with a certain amount of mainstream acceptance. We’ll just have to wait and see exactly what happens through some of the upcoming rounds of the competition.

