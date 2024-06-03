Bridgerton season 3 part 2 trailer: The Whistledown secret looms

Are you ready to check out Bridgerton season 3 part 2 on Netflix? The series is poised to return on June 13, and we imagine a lot transpiring over the remainder of the story.

With that being said, what stands out above all else? Well, there is a lot of ground to cover here, but the top story has to be the state of things at present when it comes to Penelope and Colin Bridgerton. The good news, clearly, is that the two are in love. However, the bad news is that there is still an enormous secret hovering over the two. At some point, it will inevitably come out that Penelope is Lady Whistledown, but how exactly will that happen? Let’s just say that this is another reason for questions and/or skepticism.

If you head over to the link here, it certainly feels as though Eloise herself is a real catalyst for how things are going to happen. First, she encourages Nicola Coughlan’s character to disclose the information herself. However, soon after this she indicates that if Pen doesn’t do it, she will. Eloise is correct in that at some point, Colin is going to figure things out, and we also think that Penelope is smart enough to realize this.

Why isn’t she doing something about it? Well, a lot of that is linked to fear, the sort of thing that does make so many of us do things that are either reckless or not in our best interests. How she finds a way to contend with this will be one of the most fascinating parts of this story, and it is certainly something that we are personally eager to watch.

There is certainly a chance Penelope does find her happily ever after, but it certainly will not come easily…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

