All American renewed for season 7; how many episodes?

It may not come as an enormous surprise to a lot of people out there, but it’s now official: All American season 7 is coming back for more.

Today, The CW officially handed out the good news, which certainly does not come as some earth-shattering surprise. This remains one of the network’s most-popular series and of course, there is a lot of potential for it to keep delivering on Netflix. The show’s streaming deal there is one of the major reasons why it remains to financially viable to keep it going, at least for another season. (According to Deadline, the plan appears to be to bring it back for a thirteen-episode arc.)

Will this be the final season? Don’t be surprised if that turns out to be the case. After all, All American is a show that has already had a rich run, and there have been rumors aplenty out there suggesting that there could be significant changes to the cast if it came back for another season in the first place. The primary concern that we do have at present about where things stand is quite simple: If you are basically going to turn season 7 into an entirely separate show, is it actually something that is needed? For now, the simplest argument to make here is that it isn’t and you would be better off taking things in a separate direction.

As for when season 7 will premiere…

Nothing is 100% official on that subject as of yet, but conventional wisdom suggests that it will be at some point in 2025. Don’t be surprised if there is a spring launch, or something fairly similar to what The CW did this time around for season 6. That allows them to air much of the season straight through, without a ton of breaks in the middle.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

