All American season 6 episode 10 spoilers: The NFL Combine

Following tonight’s big milestone, it makes plenty of sense to be psyched-up already for All American season 6 episode 10. What lies ahead here? Well, Spencer has now played in his final game before the NFL Draft, and he now has a major hurdle he’ll have to deal with: The combine.

If you are not familiar with this part of the pre-draft process, this event is where athletes demonstrate their skills in front of countless team scouts, but are also put through the paces in a lot of various interviews. Difficult questions are asked and sometimes, inappropriate questions are asked. It may be horrible to think about, but Spencer is going to have to deal with all of this in some shape or form.

Want to get a few more details now about what’s ahead? Then check out the full All American season 6 episode 10 synopsis below:

THE NFL COMBINE – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) finds himself struggling at the NFL combine when prospective coaches dig into his past. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) convinces Layla (Greta Onieogou) to take a day for herself while he handles her first brunch service at the lounge. Elsewhere, Asher (Cody Christian) receives some unexpected news about Coach Montes, and Olivia’s (Samantha Logan) time with Baby AJ gives her some much-needed perspective about her book (#610). The episode was written by Robert D. Doty and directed by Dawn Wilkinson. Original airdate 6/3/2024.

There are just a handful of episodes to go this season and in all honesty, we’re anticipating that some huge stuff is coming in just about every one of them. When you consider that there is no guarantee of a season 7 featuring this same exact cast, the stories that you’re seeing at present have to matter that much more.

