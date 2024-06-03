Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 5: A ‘tipping point’

With Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4 now in the rearview mirror, the halfway point of the story has arrived for now! What does that mean? Well, it is rather simple in that things are only about to get more crazy than ever before. Are you ready?

Well, as we move into the next installment, it does appear that we’re on the precipice of something big. To be specific, some reveals about San Francisco! Whatever happened there between Daniel, Louis, and Armand could alter the course of the future. Also, there is a lot that could be said here when it comes to memory as well — how is that there are certain things that these characters do not seem to know? Did someone do something to the other characters? These are the questions that you should be asking for now.

While specific details for non-book readers may be hard to come by, here is at least some of what Assad Zaman stated to Entertainment Weekly as a means of better teeing things up:

“This is a tipping point in the series, because after [episode 4], all the dynamics shift and change … Just wait until episode 5, which is a bit of an outlier. It’s a new kind of element.”

That element could just be a new time period that has not been explored as of yet, one that does inform the way in which the story is being told. Sure, we have noted in the past that Louis is doing his best in order to tell this story from an unbiased perspective, but is Armand? That is where things could end up being a little bit complicated.

