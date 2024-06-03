When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 9: The Dylan Parks reveal

Is When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 9 one of the strongest ones of the entire season? If nothing else, it is certainly one of the most emotional.

For starters, it is rare that you have a storyline where you can see multiple sides to an issue as clearly as what we saw here from Allie and Nathan. Allie wants to meet her birth father and at this point in her life, it makes sense. She knows that Nathan has shielded her from almost learning anything about the man, and she wants to know why. He also kept the truth from her for a long time that he was a thief and a convicted locked behind bars. He wanted to protect her, which is the right thing anything parental figure can do.

Most importantly, the writers did a good job of painting Allie here as something other than your prototypical angsty teenager. You could disagree with her recklessness, while also still understand where she was coming from. Pretty hard thing to pull off, no?

Just by her actions close to the end of the episode, you could tell that Allie was up to something. What was it? Well, she managed to sneak in to make a prison call. That is the sort of thing that could open up a lot of trouble for her, but we also have to wonder this: Could it have been avoided? There are different ways that Nathan could have handled this whole situation, but he’s flawed. He is an imperfect character who is trying his best, and he’s in a tough position having to parent on his own.

Based on the preview for what lies ahead, let’s just go ahead and say that Allie could be taking quite a journey … and it will be up to Elizabeth and Nathan to make sure that she is okay.

What did you think about the events of When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 9?

