Chicago Fire season 13 premiere date: A June 2024 update

By the time that June 2024 is over, is it fair to expect a Chicago Fire season 13 premiere date to be revealed? It is easy to argue so and yet, nothing here is either guaranteed or close to it.

If you missed a recent article, we went more into the likelihood that NBC will announce all of their fall premiere dates between now and the middle of July. This is the typical window that they have utilized over the years and for now, there is no real reason to believe that they are going to do something different. There will hopefully not be an industry strike or any other interruption in the near future, and that is something that could make the network more comfortable to share news a little bit earlier.

For now, there are reasons aplenty to think the show will get a premiere date this month, and you will actually see it back moving into late September / early October. This should be a traditional season in the 18-22 episode range. This doesn’t mean every series regular will appear across all the episodes, but it is something to consider for now.

As for what the story is going to be moving into the next chapter, it really begins with that big jaw-dropper that Severide’s half-brother is actually Jack Damon. Don’t you think that the two need to have some serious conversations about what happened here? It feels that way.

Also, of course there’s a significant changing of the guard at Firehouse 51 given the departure of Eamonn Walker as a full-time cast member. Someone at the house could end up being promoted to his spot, or the Chicago Fire Department could bring someone else in. The possibilities may not be 100% endless, but it at least feels like it at the moment.

Related – Be sure to see some other insight regarding Chicago Fire and the potential new chief

When do you think that a Chicago Fire season 13 premiere date will be revealed over at NBC?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







