The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 premiere date: June update

Is June 2024 going to finally be the month when a premiere date is revealed for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 at AMC?

At this point, you can argue that it feels about time that something gets revealed! Remember that following the end of The Ones Who Live, the network gave us an extended preview for what’s being called The Book of Carol. It is a story that will feel both unique and yet different at the same time, largely due to its ability to merge Daryl’s past with this new present that he has with Isabelle and Laurent. Carol is eager to track him down … but why? There is so much more that still needs to be said…

It does feel like there is a legitimately good chance that season 2 of the Norman Reedus drama will get a premiere date reveal this month, especially since there is an event scheduled for the series in less than a week at Tribeca. That feels like the perfect opportunity to announce that the series could be coming back in August or September. That would then help to bridge the gap further leading into Dead City season 2, which is in production set for 2025.

Will Reedus’ show get a season 3?

For the time being, that feels likely. With the future of The Ones Who Live still unclear, AMC needs to find other ways to keep the franchise alive. Reedus is one of their most reliable stars and, perhaps most importantly, it does feel like he is still happy to play the role. There aren’t many actors eager to do that after so much time in a singular part.

What do you want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 on AMC?

