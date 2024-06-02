Reacher season 3 premiere date: A June 2024 update

June 2024 is now upon us, so what more can be said here in regards to Reacher season 3? Much has been said about filming over the past few months. (Technically, production actually started last year, prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike. It shut down, only for it to then kick off again after the fact.)

Given that it feels like production is starting to wind down, wouldn’t it feel natural to get more news from Prime Video as to when the show is coming back? This is where the bad news does need to be presented in some form…

For those who have not heard the news already, Amazon will not be bringing the Alan Ritchson series back until 2025. That was actually confirmed not that long ago and unfortunately, a more precise window remains to be seen. Such news could be announced this fall, but it will be at the discretion of the streamer.

This is where things do get tricky. When you consider the time required to do a number of things in post-production, it would seem as though late winter / early spring is the soonest the show could come back. Yet, that is assuming that Prime Video will want to make the show available as soon as it is ready. They could also opt to wait for a multitude of different reasons, especially when you think about all of the other major hits that they have on the schedule.

No matter when the third season kicks off…

Be prepared for a chapter of Reacher that feels a little bit more like season 1 as opposed to season 2. The character will be out more on his own, kicking butt and taking names …though you should also prepare for an assist or two from Neagley along the way.

