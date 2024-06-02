Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 6/2?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? The cast and crew have been back in Montana for a little while; by virtue of that, we’re getting closer to actually seeing the show come back for more episodes.

Alas, none of this means that these said episodes are going to be back tonight, and you’re going to be waiting for a good while longer in order to see them.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

The plan behind the scenes at the network remains the same as it’s been since it was first revealed last year: New episodes are going to emerge in November. How many episodes are left remains a mystery, and the same can be said for when in the month the show will be back. These are the big announcements that will be coming over the weeks ahead.

Another one we are very-much curious about is rather simple: What are the producers already thinking about here when it comes to the future of the franchise? There is a follow-up series coming, and it seems on paper like it and the 6666 spin-off are two separate things. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have been two of the names supposedly attached to the project and yet, a ton of questions out there still remain. Take, for starters, where the show would be set or who else from the flagship show would return. We’re sure that some other Yellowstone stars will still be around but at the same time, there is not a clear intention here to make this a carbon copy of anything that we’ve already seen. After all, what would the point of that be?

No matter what happens with the spin-off, there is obviously one big thing that has to be handled first: The fate of John Dutton. This is the primary mystery at the core of the midseason premiere.

Related – Learn more now about the show behind the scenes

What do you most want to see on Yellowstone season 5 when the show returns to Paramount Network?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







