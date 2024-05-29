Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 spoilers: Back in the saddle?

The return of Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is coming to Paramount Network in November — are you ready for what lies ahead here?

Well, at this point, we are in a spot where we’re eager for whatever behind-the-scenes content possible … and that includes a familiar face back on a horse.

If you head over to the Instagram Stories now for Denim Richards (Colby), you can see a look at the actor, on horseback, in what certainly seems to be Montana. The show is back in production, and it does make sense that several main characters would be back to doing some of what they do best already.

Of course, we anticipated that we would see Colby again in some capacity here, but we also wondered in general what several characters would be up to in the final episode. The last we saw the show back at the start of 2023, several characters were on their way south with the herd as almost everything at the Yellowstone was rapidly changing. John Dutton was Governor, and he had decided to fight more for what he wanted, including that complicated relationship with Summer.

So when will we learn more details on the story?

Unfortunately, we do think that we’re going to be waiting for a long time to see what’s coming up. The series will be returning in November, and we hope that come September or October, a few more previews will surface. In general, it is our sentiment that the Paramount Network will keep things under wraps for a good while, mostly due to the mystery around John’s future. Will he be killed off? That’s the conventional theory that is out there, but we’ll have to wait and see what Taylor Sheridan decides here.

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

