Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: No marathon reveal?

To the surprise of probably no one out there, a massive Yellowstone marathon is taking place on the Paramount Network over the holiday weekend. By virtue of that, of course, leads to all sorts of speculation about the show’s long-term future.

So what is going to happen when it comes to the rest of season 5? You may be aware already of the fact that this is the final season, even if there are about a million different things that remain very-much unclear. Take, for starters, the episode count (originally, there was supposed to be six episodes left this season, but that will likely be changing) or the status of Kevin Costner as John Dutton. There are rumors aplenty that suggest the character will be killed off, but we have to wait and see if that will actually happen at all.

So why isn’t Paramount using this weekend to get some more news out there about the future? There is a legitimate argument here that this would be an opportunity to announce a return date at least.

However, here is the issue: Filming for Yellowstone just started back up a matter of days ago! It has not been in the works long enough to have a lot of footage to show off. Meanwhile, it also is too early to get some sort of exact date out there. Sure, it is coming back in November, and we would be so bold as to say it will be the first part of the month. Beyond that is still in the ether; we just know that moving forward, the potential is so high for there to be more action, drama, and of course a lot of beautiful vistas.

