When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 9: Emotional Faith story?

As you get prepared to see When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 9 on Hallmark tomorrow night, have tissues ready. There is a chance you may need them when it comes to the Faith storyline.

Is anything going to work out when it comes to Andrea Brooks’ character? In some ways, you can argue that she’s got a great life — she is in a loving community in Hope Valley, and she also has a great job at the infirmary. However, none of this means that she’s complete as a person and happy in every part of her life. Loneliness is a hard thing to cure, but she found a much deeper meaning courtesy of her relationship with Lily.

So what happens when it looks like someone is going to take Lily away? In the promo over here, Faith gets teary-eyed wondering how she may have to say goodbye. It is a really hard situation for her to be in, especially since so much of it is out of her control. What she’s learned through a lot of this is that she does have a greater capacity for love, and that is something that she will want to pursue.

Personally, we hope that there is a way found through this where Faith can still be involved in Lily’s life, and who knows? It could also set her on another exciting path as well! What has been nice about both her and Lucas’ storylines this season is that they’ve been about things other than just romance; obviously, relationships are important in Hope Valley, but there are so many ways that a person can be fulfilled and not everyone is going to have an epic love story at the same time.

There are only four episodes remaining in When Calls the Heart season 11; let’s just hope there are more answers on Faith’s future by the end of the finale.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on When Calls the Heart right now, including other discussions on the future

What do you think is going to be coming on When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 9 for Faith?

Bet sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there will be some other updates here that you don’t want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







