When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 9: Nathan, Elizabeth talk

This weekend is going to give you a chance to see When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 9 on Hallmark Channel; what can you expect?

Well, the first thing that is worth noting here is pretty simple: “Truth Be Told” is a story that will attempt to move things forward for Elizabeth and Nathan. The two may be looking to get some alone time together, perhaps at a picnic! You can get a good sense of some of this in a new sneak peek over here, at least before Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry’s characters have a different sort of discussion with Allie at the center of it. She is starting to ask more questions about her birth father and by virtue of that, he is trying to figure out how to handle what is a pretty delicate situation, all things considered.

As if we needed to even say this, we’re not talking here about a guy in Nathan who is trying to keep Allie from her birth father. He’s instead just concerned about her and wants to ensure she is not being put into a situation where she could get hurt. He’s protective of her, but we think that he will figure out the right thing to do — with a little bit of help from Elizabeth along the way. This vulnerability also is a step in the right direction when it comes to the two also being able to pursue more of a future together, since you need to connect on this sort of emotional level.

Now, let’s just hope that at some point in episode 9, the two actually do get to make this picnic happen. We’re sure that there are some obstacles or bumps in the road that could make it a challenge here and there, as well.

