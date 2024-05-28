When Calls the Heart actress Mamie Laverock on life support

Some truly devastating news have emerged over the past few days within the When Calls the Heart family. Mamie Laverock, an actress best known for playing Rosaleen Sullivan most recently on season 10 of the Hallmark drama, is currently on life support after falling five stories from a balcony walkway.

The actress’ family first revealed the news of her condition in a post on GoFundMe:

We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories. She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support.

The news has rocked the entire audience of the show, which is understandable given that Hearties are as supportive and caring a fan base as there is. It also prompted series star and executive producer Erin Krakow to create a post on Instagram with the following caption:

I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too. Link in bio.

Many other cast and crew members have also addressed the fundraiser in some capacity, with Andrea Brooks noting that this is “heartbreaking” for the entire family of the show. We hope for nothing more than a recovery here, and that Laverock is able to get all of the care that she needs. In the interim, we feel like she will continue to receive and influx of love and support from people all over the world.

Our thoughts go out to not just Mamie, but also her friends and loved ones during this difficult time. We will have more updates as the news surfaces in the days ahead.

