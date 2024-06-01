House of the Dragon season 2 spoilers: A dark Aemond tease

As you prepare for the launch of House of the Dragon season 2 in just over two weeks, there are several key players to watch. Obviously, the likes of Rhaenyra, Alicent, and Daemon will be high on everyone’s list, but let’s not forget about the likes of Aemond, as well.

Ultimately, there is so much tragedy when it comes to Ewan Mitchell’s character, given his upbringing, his rage, and also his reckless nature. His actions, intended or unintended when it comes to Lucerys, are really the spark that kicks off the Dance of Dragons further. Things are already bad, but they are about to become so much worse.

In a new interview with Vogue, Mitchell does a fantastic job of setting the table for what lies ahead, and he does it courtesy of a rather simple but captivating tease:

“He hijacks the show and turns it into a horror film … You’re gonna see the repercussions of [the end of season 1]—and you’ll see another side to Aemond.”

One of the real issues for the first season was that it had to cover so much time and so many characters; now that things have shifted more to a particular era, there is an opportunity to learn more about a small core group of people — and it does feel like Aemond will be at the center of a lot of that. The hope remains that the second season will show both darkness and morality within people on both sides of the conflict. It may be true that there is a lot of bloodshed coming but at the same time, that is not the only necessary part of this story.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

