Fallout season 2: Show EP on continuing the story

Work is already underway when it comes to devising the story for Fallout season 2, and there is one way it stands out from the source material already. If you have played any of the video games in the series, then you know there is almost an anthology format to it. Every one of them is set in the same world, but features new characters and an individual story.

While it may not be much of a surprise to know that the Prime Video series is going to continue to tell stories featuring its core group, it is nice to hear some of the key people involved talk about it — especially someone like Todd Howard at Bethesda, who (for those unaware) is one of the most important people when it comes to leading development of the games these days.

Speaking per Variety, Howard discusses his conversations about the show with executive producer Jonathan Nolan, and how there will be a lot of continuity from season 1 to season 2:

“The one thing about TV that Jonah told me from day one is it’s about finding the characters. And I think it’s really awesome how these characters have resonated with the audience … And so I think there’s still stories to tell there. There’s so many great characters — I love Norm and Chet, I love the two of them in every scene. And obviously we have the Ghoul and Lucy and Maximus. But there’s so many great characters that have a lot of stories left to tell.”

The show has brought renewed interest to everything from Fallout 4 to the only game Fallout 76, and Howard notes that there are conversations happening about the future of the series. With that being said, we know that Bethesda’s focus at present seems to be The Elder Scrolls VI. After that, another Fallout title could be on the way.

