Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4: All that glitters…

This weekend, AMC is poised to bring Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4 to the air — so what will stand out?

There are so many different directions that we can go insofar as the storytelling goes. There is the new-found sense of jeopardy in the present, which is clearly being brought on by the Talamasca. Then, you also have Louis and Armand’s relationship — how did they get from where they were in France to where they are today? There is something simmering underneath the surface there that leads to some concern for Jacob Anderson’s character.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Interview with the Vampire videos!

For the sake of the next few paragraphs, though, the big question we want to dive more into is tied to Claudia — is she ready to get more immersed in the Theatres Des Vampires?

Based on recent events, the character now has found herself in the organization a.k.a. theatre company more than ever. It seems like she has found her people and has a real interest in performing. However, is this what she thought it was going to be? This is a question that could be explored at length in episode 4.

One perspective to take on this is whether or not there are unintended consequences to being a performer so much of the time; can she lose a sense of self while also pretending so often to be another person? Then, add to this, as well, the simple notion that she is also spending time with so many other vampires — how will that impact things with her and Louis? Or, are things already on the verge of decay there due mostly to Armand’s increased presence? The end of episode 4 will mark the halfway point of the season; expect for things to make quickly from here on out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Interview with the Vampire now, including more season 3 possibilities

What do you most want to see moving into Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 4 on AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







