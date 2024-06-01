Fargo season 6: The current perspective on renewal

Is a Fargo season 6 going to be eventually coming your way courtesy of FX? There are reasons to think so! Yet, at the same time, there are also reasons to think that it could take an extreme amount of time to make happen.

Case in point — showrunner Noah Hawley was present recently at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, which would have been a fantastic venue to say more about the series. However, there wasn’t much said on the subject at all. Why? Well, there was a pretty clear reminder that he is working now on Alien, which is an enormous undertaking. This is a big, expensive show that is based on an incredibly important property.

One sentiment that did come out of Hawley’s appearance there, as well as other ones we’ve seen from him over time, is mostly that the show could be revisited whenever, and that FX will be there to listen to any ideas. It is rare for a showrunner to have this sort of relationship where a network will be willing to return to a property almost whenever, and a lot of it is due to both time and trust. Hawley has worked with the same executives for so long that there is a great relationship here. Beyond just this, all parties involved know how successful season 5 was. Both critically and commercially, it feels like a major step up from the past two seasons.

Of course, following a Fargo chapter like this is no easy feat, and there’s a good chance that season 6 would be another period piece. In Hawley we trust! If nothing else, you can almost certainly expect it to look and feel different from just about anything else out there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

