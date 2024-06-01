Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Will and JJ’s future

As many fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution may already be aware, there will not be an appearance from Josh Stewart as Will in season 2. Does that mean, though, that he is gone forever? That remains to be seen.

What makes a part of this so confusing is that earlier this year, it was Josh himself who revealed that he was not returning, saying that his days of playing the character “are over.” The wording of that makes it sound like he is gone forever and yet, the producers for the Paramount+ series are not exactly saying that. Meanwhile, there is no indication that the character is getting killed off or that he and JJ will be splitting up.

For more thoughts on Will and his absence, see more of what showrunner Erica Messer had to say to TV Insider:

“Yeah, we really enjoyed that run last season and then this season again, because [season 2 starts] only two weeks from last season and it’s sort of a bullet train of a year, we know that he’s on an assignment, just like there’s always another case, just like we always have another case … So we’re not going to see him this year, as he posted, but we’ll figure out what that means for future seasons, if we get future seasons. But for this year, the timing, none of it worked.”

This certainly seems like the door could be open for a possible Will return down the road, but that bridge will be crossed when the situation arrives. There is no season 3 renewal as of yet, but the major concern that we had in season 1 still remains: That Will may be doing worse health-wise than he has let on to JJ. Hopefully, that is not the case … but it may take some time and patience for it to be figured out fully.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

