American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: June 2024 update

Today marks the beginning of June 2024 and yet, little has still been said regarding American Horror Story season 13. How much of a trouble spot is this?

Well, the first thing that is absolutely worth noting here is the fact that another season of the series is coming. Also, that the upcoming Ryan Murphy project Grotesquerie is not meant to be a part of this show — that is its own separate thing, led by a great cast including Niecy Nash-Betts and Courtney B. Vance. Yet, its existence (plus its apparent premiere this fall) does leave us wondering considerably if there could be a longer-than-expected wait before the next season of the flagship show.

Unless there is more reported on season 13 within the month of June, it will start to become more likely that it is on hold until at least early 2025, if not even later than that. Given that there is Grotesquerie plus more of the Horror Stories spin-off on the way, the powers-that-be at FX and Murphy’s own production company may thing that there is no reason to inundate everyone now.

If there is a wait until 2025…

Thee easy assumption would be fall, given that American Horror Story is a series that benefits heavily from being out relatively close to Halloween. This is the same window to expect in the event that the show does come out this year. While there won’t be any premiere-date announcement this month most likely, there is a good chance that this is when some specific plans will start to become clearer.

As for what season 13 should look like, a personal recommendation would be to lean more into nostalgia, have Murphy himself write more episodes, and try to have a narrative that makes more sense. While Kim Kardashian was a polarizing addition to Delicate, there were also a problems with that season that had nothing to do with her.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

