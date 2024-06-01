Why did Nazanin Boniadi leave Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Earlier today, the news was reported that Nazanin Boniadi would not be returning for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2. Now, we do have a better sense as to why. This was not a decision tied to her wanting to pursue more activism. Instead, it was just a personal decision that she made — it was her choice, suggesting that she was not just cut for story reasons.

In a post on Friday on Instagram, here is some of what Nazanin had to say:

I made the choice not to return for season two of ‘Rings of Power.’ This was unrelated to my subsequent decision to prioritize my advocacy.

Throughout my career, the values I have held most dear are honesty, empathy and integrity. My character Bronwyn was committed to these same ideals in striving for a fairer world, which is why I connected so deeply with her.

I look forward to sharing my latest projects with you soon.

This statement is fairly vague when it comes to expressing the reasons for the departure, but in the end, it was clearly something she felt she needed to do. It has already been reported that the character was not recast, meaning that the writers are going to be going in an entirely different direction with the story in general.

What is perhaps most curious about all of this coming out now is that behind the scenes, a lot of this was settled a long time ago. Filming for season 2 of The Rings of Power was wrapped up around midway through last year and ever since, the show has been in post-production. It will arrive with more episodes later this summer, which should expand the story and allow for more of Sauron’s story — dark as it may be.

What do you think The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is going to do without this character?

How will she be written out? Share your thoughts in the comments, and also come back — there are some additional updates on the way.

