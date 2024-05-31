The Outlaws season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

After the end of season 3 today, is there a chance that The Outlaws season 4 is going to happen at Prime Video down the road?

Well, the first thing to note here is with a series from Stephen Merchant, he is not someone who is going to keep a show going just for the sake of doing so. Instead, he will only bring the show back if there are some legitimate stories to tell. Fingers crossed that is the case, and there are some really exciting plots behind the scenes.

Now, if you have not heard any further insight about the third season, go ahead and read the full logline now:

With crime boss The Dean, (Claes Bang, Bad Sisters) behind bars awaiting trial, The Outlaws are moving on with their lives—until one of their own returns with a deadly secret, hurling them back into mortal danger. As a murder manhunt closes in on the gang, can they prove their innocence before The Dean’s case collapses, and he comes looking for revenge?

Now, it is worth noting that the third season did tie together a lot of loose ends and with that in mind, you can argue that there is not necessarily any reason to keep the show going — it’s not as though there are seven or eight cliffhangers that need to be addressed! Once again, it comes down to the idea — and beyond just that, how the series actually performs since there is no guarantee that we’re going to see enormous viewership or not. (The struggle with this is that publicly, the powers-that-be do not often disclose specific viewer information.)

If there is a season 4 renewal, the hope is that news is revealed by the end of the year — if that happens, it would at least make it possible in theory to dive into this world again next year.

Do you think we’re going to be seeing The Outlaws season 4 happen over at Prime Video?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







