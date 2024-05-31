Grey’s Anatomy: See Chris Carmack’s brilliant ‘I’m Just Ken’ parody

We’re less than a day removed from the Grey’s Anatomy season 20 finale and with in mind, it makes sense if there is a little sadness.

However, this article isn’t about the summer doldrums at all. Instead, this is a great opportunity to smile as you watch Chris Carmack channel his inner Ryan Gosling for what is an inspired parody of “I’m Just Ken.”

If you head over to the actor’s official TikTok, you can see an absolutely hilarious reenactment of the Barbie song, which actually feels perfect given that Carmack does feel like he could have been cast in the movie. He’s got everything in here from props to a fantastic coat to even Jake Borelli pretending to play the guitar (and later steering him around in a wheelchair). There are also cameos in here from Anthony Hill, Kevin McKidd, Harry Shum Jr., Camilla Luddington, and several other main characters. Special props must be given to James Pickens Jr. for giving us a good laugh at the end.

Obviously, this video is a reminder that there are still laughs to be had behind the scenes of even a serious medical drama — also, a lot of the cast gets along really well. Can we have more content like this during season 21?

As for when you are going to be seeing the next season…

Let’s just say that you could be waiting a long time. All indications at present are that you’ll have a chance to see new episodes arrive in the fall, with filming kicking off over the course of the summer. Borelli is currently set to depart early on in the season, and we do have to wait and see what that looks like. (For the record, it’s still frustrating.)

