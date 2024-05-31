Grey’s Anatomy season 21: The Jules, Yasuda question

There are obviously so many questions to consider entering Grey’s Anatomy season 21 on ABC, but why not dive further into Jules and Yasuda?

After all, consider all of the possible avenues that the writers could have taken these two characters in the finale. One of the last things we anticipated was seeing the two almost kiss. The development between the interns may have been the byproduct of stress their characters are experiencing, or chemistry that has existed naturally between the two for some time.

Unfortunately, there is one issue that ultimately is present with anyone who wants to ‘ship the two of them: The realization that Midori Francis is leaving at some point next season. There is a chance the character will appear for a few episodes first, but that could be it. Can you really get invested in a relationship realizing that little may end up coming from it? Or, do you enjoy the possibility while it is there?

Well, from this vantage point, it does feel like it could be a compelling story to consider even in limited real estate, and there is always a chance that something could change between now and whenever an exit happens. Yasuda could be gone later and eventually return. Another question is simply what happens to Jules long-term. If Adelaide Kane sticks around as a main cast member, what directions do you decide to take with this character?

If nothing else, one thing does feel obvious now: The new generation of Grey’s Anatomy interns is proving to be every bit as messy as the one that came before. There are ‘ships and possible outcomes all over the place, including some that you would never expect.

Do you think something more will come from the Jules – Yasuda story on Grey’s Anatomy?

Are you rooting for something to happen now? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other discussions to have soon.

