Who is Rico Priem? 9-1-1 airs title card tribute

Who is Rico Priem? You may have seen the title card following tonight’s 9-1-1 season 7 finale, which was dedicated in his honor.

In advance of this episode it felt possible that there could be a title card honoring the crew member, largely due to both his status on the show and also the timing of his tragic passing earlier this month in an automobile accident. The crash came following a long day of shooting the ABC show, which was close to wrapping up the season at that time.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, here is what star and executive producer Angela Bassett had to say on the matter recently:

“It’s the first time [we have experienced a loss like this]. We have births, you know, we have weddings and now to experience this … We just had to take a moment, just take time and take a moment. We thought it was important to come together and have whatever bit of service and offer whatever we can do to his family. ‘Cause we know that we’ll miss him, but we know they will miss him even more.”

Star Aisha Hinds also shared her own thoughts on the matter in a post on Instagram:

“Words….ever insufficient…none able to carry the harrowing heartbreak reverberating through our 9-1-1 family … As the industry processes the passing of one of our invaluable and invested individuals—notably loyal, thus lauded and loved for his commitment to his craft and sharing the wisdom he’d gleaned from decades of working in this industry, hearts are heavy navigating feelings of grief and gratitude for the life of Rico Priem.”

Title card tributes are one of the most well-known ways that a hit series can honor someone who was a part of their world. They will live on in subsequent airings and serve as a means to comfort those who are struggling with a loss. Priem will be remembered by his fellow crew members, in addition to his friends and family.

Our condolences go out to everyone who knew and loved Priem during this incredibly difficult time.

