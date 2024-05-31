Survivor 46: CBS encourages ‘kindness’ after controversial finale

Here is something that was not on the Survivor 46 post-finale bingo card: The show itself issuing a statement telling people to be nice.

If you have not seen it yet, here is some of what the show had to say in a post on Instagram:

“One of the best things about the Survivor community is the passion, engagement and excitement around the show, gameplay and those brave enough to compete. So, a reminder as we watch and discuss the entertaining competition, epic blindsides and emotional journeys these players go on, remember that who you see on screen are real people navigating this experience. Please consider embracing kindness, respect and compassion before commenting.”

The reason for this post comes on the heels of a controversial finale, which saw Maria opt to vote for Kenzie over her longtime ally Charlie to win a million dollars. Had she voted differently, Ben would have broken the tie vote in Charlie’s favor and he would have won the season. There has been the chorus of outspoken people feeling like Charlie was robbed, and then there’s been plenty of cast in-fighting and then also contestants actually dropping by unannounced at Kenzie’s place of work.

Unfortunately, the Survivor fandom is starting to adopt some of the more negative traits of the Big Brother audience, where some elevate the game to something that is it not a game anymore.

The #1 thing to remember

Survivor is entertainment, and it’s great when there are heroes, villains, and people who don’t always do things that we like as viewers. However, this doesn’t mean that things need to be blown out on some greater proportion on social media. What good does acting people online for decisions made a year ago do?

Hopefully, this statement encourages some people to chill — but honestly, the people who most need to hear it could very well ignore it instead.

Are you surprised that the folks at Survivor have posted this sort of message?

