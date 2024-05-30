Is Peter Krause leaving 9-1-1? Did Bobby die in season 7 finale?

Is Peter Krause leaving 9-1-1 following the events of the season 7 finale? This is the question so many had entering the episode, and for good reason. Bobby Nash’s life was put into serious peril, and there was no guarantee he would survive. Given that the character was on life support, things were not looking good.

Also, there is another element of this to take into consideration here, as well: The fact that this is an era where a lot of shows are looking to cut costs! A concern that we had entering the finale was that Bobby needed to be written out on the show — or, that he would at least appear in far fewer episodes. After all, after a situation like this it was hard to imagine a scenario where he would be able to actively go back to work.

Then again, this is television — crazier things have happened. Also, there could be a massive time jump between seasons that helps to make a recovery possible.

Just know this for now: Entering the episode, there was no official word that Krause would be leaving. By virtue of that alone, anything was still possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

