Interview with the Vampire season 2: State of Talamasca spin-off

On this past episode of Interview with the Vampire season 2, the Talamasca managed to surface in a pretty significant manner. As it turns out, this organization is very much keeping tabs on what is happening with Daniel Molloy and the interview, and their endgame still very much remains to be seen.

Now, where things do get a little more interesting is via the remainder that some time ago, it was first revealed that there was a Talamasca-themed spin-off in development at AMC. However, since that time little has been said on the subject. Is the project still in the works, even if it has incurred many delays as a result of the industry strikes of last year?

Well, in a new spotlight of the greater Anne Rice universe over at Variety, there is confirmation that the spin-off is still in the works, and it is clear already that there is a lot of potential in this world. It could bridge together both Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches, plus also explore further the world of paranormal investigations.

At present, it does feel like the odds are reasonably high that this show ends up happening, if for no other reason than that it makes a certain element of sense to do it. Also, AMC relies heavily on established IP these days; they are down one Walking Dead series with The Ones Who Live’s fate currently uncertain. Does it make sense to bring in more from the greater Rice universe to balance it out?

While you await more news regarding Talamasca, remember that a new episode of Interview with the Vampire will arrive this weekend over on AMC.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

