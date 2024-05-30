Evil season 4 episode 3 spoilers: After the robo-dog chaos…

As you prepare to see Evil season 4 episode 3 on Paramount+ next week, what more can be said when it comes to the story?

Well, for starters, it feels like there will be another individual story that continues the pseudo-scientific theme that we’ve seen the first two weeks. Will the robot dog be back? Well, probably not, but the purpose of it is rather clear: Showing the issues at the center of science and faith. This has been a central theme for much of the season, and it is hard to imagine this changing. It is putting people like Ben in an especially critical position given that he has been so science-forward for the better part of the series.

There are certainly still some major loose ends that need to be tied together over the course of the rest of the season, with Leland and Kristen’s baby being at the top of the list. Is there any way in which this baby’s destiny could be changed? For the time being, you certainly have to hope for. The same can be said for what is happening with Andy. He is clearly being haunted and tormented through Leland, and it is hard to watch someone go through all of this.

In general, there are twelve episodes to go through the remainder of the season and through a lot of that, you can anticipate some answers. Is there a good chance that things are going to be rushed given that the final four episodes are meant to tie up a ton of loose ends? Sure, but that is a further issue to deal with then.

Along the way, why not just enjoy the ride … but also remember that the struggle is far from over for Kristen, David, and Ben as they to find some normalcy in the world.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

