Station 19 series finale: Danielle Savre promises tears

It may not be the most fun thing to think about, but the series finale of Station 19 is poised to arrive on ABC in just over 24 hours. This final episode has the challenge of culminating a spin-off that found a unique voice in television and brought you so many memorable characters.

Are there going to be reasons to be sad? Absolutely, especially since the cast was so emotional themselves while working on it! Speaking on the matter further to TV Insider, here is what Danielle Savre (Maya) had to say:

“It’s going to be sad no matter what the final episode is. I am going to be bawling my eyes out. I was bawling my eyes out multiple times [on the last day of filming. I think we all were … The only way you can really prepare is to hopefully embrace the last episode and what the writers really gave our fans.”

While all of the emotional stuff will be present here, know this: The finale is also going to be a celebration of the entire journey of the show. These characters have grown up considerably over the years, and (provided they all survive) they will have an opportunity to celebrate a legacy of great work and saving lives in this final chapter. There are serious vibes of “don’t be sad that it is over, be happy that it happened” coming from most corners of the internet at present leading into the finale. This is something to put a considerable amount of stock into as the ending does approach.

Also, you can always still hold out some element of hope that there is another chapter that comes someday. Nothing has been confirmed or even reported as of yet, but there is an incredibly large audience out there who love this world. That cannot be ignored.

