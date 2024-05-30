The Diplomat season 2 premiere date: Why the long wait?

Is The Diplomat season 2 one of the most anticipated series of the year? Signs do point towards Netflix bringing it back in 2024. The question then becomes when and, beyond just that, the simple question of why it is taking so long for news to surface at all.

When it comes to the latter question, there is a relatively clear answer as to what is going on, with a lot of it stemming from the industry strikes of last year. This certainly may have put a substantial delay on production, even if a considerable amount of work has been done since. The fact that the show is still tracking for a 2024 release date at all is somewhat remarkable, especially since a number of others out there are being pushed back for a considerably longer stretch of time.

One other important component to consider comes via Netflix themselves. Because of the big budgets and release structure of most of their shows, it takes a great deal of time to get from one season to the next. There is a way to potentially mitigate this somewhat by releasing the new season of The Diplomat into batches, something that a number of shows at the streamer have done as of late. Unfortunately, in this instance little is confirmed as of there.

Insofar as a premiere-date announcement goes, it feels fair to keep your eyes peeled for some sort of Tudum event this summer. This is when Netflix typically likes to make some big reveals.

As for the story to come…

Many details are being kept close to the vest, but prepare for some particularly timely stories that could throw Kate Wyler’s life into chaos. This is a show meant to emphasize both drama and diplomacy all at once; doing that may not be an easy feat, but the same can be said for what is happening right now all over the globe.

When do you think we will actually see The Diplomat season 2 premiere over on Netflix?

Let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates on the way.

