Law & Order season 24 premiere date: When will be revealed?

Have no fear: A Law & Order season 24 is coming to NBC. Unfortunately, you will be waiting for some time to see it.

At the moment, there is no precise premiere date for the show here other than “fall,” and it will be joined once again by SVU — and beyond that, Shanola Hampton drama Found, which is moving to Thursday nights. For those unaware, Organized Crime will be heading to Peacock, though there are not a lot of details out there about when that will be or if there are any major changes in the works.

When it comes to the flagship Law & Order, it does feel like there will be at least one thing that is a little different as we move forward: A new character. Given that Camryn Manheim recent exited the drama, there will likely be another new person joining the squad. This is the third major change to the Wolf Entertainment show in the past year, as both Jeffrey Donovan and Sam Waterston also departed. Change can be tough, but the biggest reason why this show may navigate it better than some is simply due to infrastructure. So much is consistent here in between the bones of each episode and the long-held roots of the franchise.

Let’s get back to the question raised in the title for this article now — a specific season 24 premiere date will likely be revealed at some point late next month, at least per previous estimations. Last year, dates for fall shows were announced a bit later, but that was precipitated more by the industry strikes. A better template is looking more at what transpired in the years prior.

Will season 24 be the final one?

That feels unlikely, but it will all be determined based on the ratings. If the viewership is there, Law & Order will almost certainly continue.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

