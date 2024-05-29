Blue Bloods season 14: EP shares new teases, reflections

Earlier this month, CBS re-confirmed that season 14 of Blue Bloods will be the final one, despite both a campaign from the show’s stars and passionate fanbase for it to continue. With production now nearing completion in New York City, more and more faces behind the scenes are beginning to get reflective.

Today, that includes none other than showrunner Kevin Wade, someone who has been quiet over the years on social media. That changes now. The writer-producer has now joined Instagram, and he is sharing various memories of his time on the show and the people he worked with. Take, for example, an image that he shared of Stacy Keach with the following caption:

Taking a last bow with the magnificent Stacy Keach earlier this season. Stacy played the Archbishop of New York in our fictional world and was a vital and hugely entertaining component in our storytelling for years.

For those wondering, you will see Keach back in the final eight episodes as Archbishop Kearns, and he is not the only recurring face who will be back. There is at least one more appearance from Will Hochman as Joe Hill (if not more), and we continue to cross our fingers that Sami Gayle also is back as Nicky. It makes sense to also bring back Peter Hermann as Jack Boyle at some point, as well — even if he and Erin do not end up together, their complicated relationship remains a fascinating component to this story.

No matter how season 14 ends, it does feel possible that the show will leave the door open for a possible revival. Neither Wade nor any other writer/producer has ruled out that possibility. This is why it may be possible that Frank Reagan is still the Commissioner by the end of the series, despite the preconceived notion that Blue Bloods would end with his retirement.

How do you think Blue Bloods season 14, and the series overall, is going to conclude?

